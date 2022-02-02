Leon “Bill” William Moroney, Jr., 91, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022, at Heritage Hall, Front Royal, Va.
Born Feb. 15, 1930, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Leon William Moroney, Sr. and Catherine Jannette O’Connell Moroney. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Joseph Patrick Moroney. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Moroney (Saville); sons, Mark William Moroney (Julie), Michael Alan Moroney (Sandra) and Matthew Scott Moroney (Julia); nephew, Daniel Moroney; and niece Kathy L. Yturbide; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
After the Moroney family relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1940, then moved again to Alexandria, Va., Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in August 1951. Bill served 2 years and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1953, Bill began working as a meat cutter for Safeway Grocery Stores.
In 1954, he met Mary Jean Saville. While dating, Bill worked as a Meat Cutter for the Dept. of Defense at Fort Belvoir, Va. Bill and Jean married on June 17, 1956, at Wesley Chapel in Points. They lived in an apartment in Alexandria in 1956 and had their first child, Mark, in 1957. In 1958, the Moroney family bought a house in Woodbridge, Va. Bill and Jean had 2 more sons, Michael and Matthew.
After retiring from the DoD in 1997, Bill worked part-time for Prince William County Virginia School District as a vehicle maintenance mechanic. After 44 years in Woodbridge, they bought a house in Winchester, in 2002.
Bill loved to travel with his family. His most notable trips included crossing the Continental U.S., International cruises and a European bus tour. Another trip was to the family homeland of Ireland, a Baltic Sea cruise and touring St. Petersburg, Russia.
Bill kept himself busy with home projects and landscaping. Bill was a member of the NRA and NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees). Bill loved hosting family gatherings, having a good laugh while sharing stories and enjoying food and drink with everyone.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, Feb 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with visitation 1 hour prior. Immediately following services, interment will be at Wesley Chapel located in Points.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
