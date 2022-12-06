Don R. Hodge passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Evansville, Ind., he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Pat (Parker), his parents Fred and Hazel (McAdams), and his 2 brothers Joe and Fritz.
Don is survived by his 3 sons, Mark, and his wife Allana (Mattingly) of Evansville, Scott, and his wife Melinda (Cooke) of Newton, NC, and Bill, and his wife Laura (Dannheiser) of Creston, Mont. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Matt Hodge and Adam Hodge of Newton, NC, Tiffany Hodge of Nashville, Ten., Jose Arroyo of Irvine, Calif. and Chelsea Pry of Evansville; and by 7 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Izak, Taylor, Peyton, Parker, Tinley and Nolan.
A Navy Veteran, Don met Pat during a USO dance at the corner of 15th and E Streets in Washington, D.C. Following his time in the Navy, Don graduated from Evansville College and began his career making rocket fuel for the Apollo Program. He would return to Evansville in 1978, continuing his career in the plastics industry.
Always a larger-than-life presence, and quick with a joke – his trademark “Ahh-right” when answering the phone will be missed by those that knew him well.
You can honor Don by cheering on the Purple Aces, having a shot and a beer at Knob Hill Tavern in Newburgh, or by sending a donation in his memory to Habitat for Humanity in Evansville (evansvillehabitat.org) or the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation (bmwf.org) in Hungry Horse, Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.