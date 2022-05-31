Larry Allen “Skip” Wilson, 68, of Maurertown, Va., formerly of Wardensville, went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.
Larry “Skip” was born on May 9, 1954. He is the beloved son of the late Allen L. Wilson and Janet D. Wilson. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. In his youth, he was quiet and resolute. In his service to his country, he was determined and dedicated. In his service to his Lord Jesus, he was faithful and passionate. In his service to others, a bigger heart could not be found. He knew no strangers and showed generosity whenever he could. His love for his family overflowed, and he held so much pride in his children.
Larry “Skip” was a man of many talents and enjoyed many hobbies. He loved playing his guitar and writing music. He could be heard playing and singing, anytime, in any place. He also enjoyed flying airplanes, carpentry, lifting weights, fishing, and motorcycles. He was an avid student of the Bible and the Dictionary. He loved to learn and share what he learned.
Larry “Skip” is preceded in death by his beloved parents and his eldest sister Wanda Hildreth of Hyattsville, Md.
Surviving Larry “Skip” are many beloved ones. A son, Brian A. Wilson of St. Johns, Fla.; 2 daughters, Lorie A. Wilson-Crabill of Strasburg, Va. and Drema A. Cheshire (Michael) of Augusta; 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild; a brother, Roger L. Wilson of Durham, NC; 2 sisters, Melinda D. Norton (Jay) of Lynchburg, Va. and Christie Monahan (Robert) of Strasburg.
A funeral service will be held at the Wardensville United Methodist Church in Wardensville, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Cheshire. Interment will follow in the Heishman Cemetery near Wardensville.
Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of Winchester, P.O. Box 2745, Winchester, VA 22604.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.