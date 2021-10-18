Gregory Lee Kesner, 54, of Augusta, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Born on March 23, 1967 in Keyser, he was the son of Roger L. Kesner of Augusta and the late Joann Webb Kesner.
Greg worked for a tree company, at Trex, and with special needs adults, which he loved, prior to becoming disabled. He had a huge heart and a lot of love for his family, especially the children. He had his own relationship with God and would often tell his family members he was praying for them. He loved spending the holidays with family and time getting out of the house with his Dad at the hay shed. He was a big supporter of our military and loved his country.
Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by a half-sister, Angie Kesner.
Surviving with his father is a half-brother, Roy Kesner (Donna) and half-sister, Jessica Hott (Shane), all of Slanesville, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at 1159 Zion Church Rd., Augusta, WV with Pastor Brian Moreland officiating. It will be an outside service and we ask that everyone social distance and bring a chair.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
