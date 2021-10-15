Jane Marie Keckley, 70, of Romney, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Complete Care at Dawnview in Fort Ashby.
Jane was born on Aug. 22, 1951, in Petersburg, the daughter of the late Dallas Edgar Stickley and Mary Alice Shumaker Stickley. She worked for the West Virginia School for the Deaf as cook for many years. Jane enjoyed the comforts of her own home and loved spending time with her grandsons.
Jane married Ronald Keckley, Sr. on Aug. 30, 1969.
Surviving with her husband of 52 years are 2 sons, Ronald “Ronnie” Keckley and his wife Brenda of Romney and Steven “Steve” Keckley of Capon Bridge; her 3 grandsons, Eric, Drake and Drew Keckley; a step-grandson, Steven Keckley; her brother, Dale Stickley and his wife Annette of Winchester, Va.; and her 2 sisters, Kay McBride and her husband Butch of Winchester and Phyllis McDonald Turner of Knoxville, Md.
She is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard and Mickey Stickley; and a sister, Joann Mitchell.
A private celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
