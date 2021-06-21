Mildred Diana Jenkins, 90 of Baker, formerly of Shanks, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center in Baker.
Born on Aug. 25, 1930, in Glebe, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Adam Seymour Judy and Mildred Wave Pyles Judy.
Mildred worked at various jobs during her life, Martinsburg Perfection Garments, Hampshire Manufacturing and as a cook at Mt. Top Restaurant. She was a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church and Capon Bridge American Legion Auxillary. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Mildred had a green thumb because anything she touched would grow and especially loved her flowers.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Perry; and a brother, William Sterling “Bill” Judy.
Surviving are 4 daughters, Bonnie Harden of Stephenson, Va., Beverly Jo Morrison, Linda Files, both of Bunker Hill, W.Va. and Carole Moore of Winchester, Va.; a brother, Elton Judy of Augusta; and 12 grandkids, 16 great-grandkids and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday June 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Jason Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
