William Lawrence “Larry” Cullipher, 77, of Capon Bridge, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Vanderlinden. Interment will follow in Capon Chapel Cemetery near Capon Bridge, with Military and Masonic rights.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.