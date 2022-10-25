Joan H. Damewood, 80, of Slanesville, died on Monday, Oct.24, 2022, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit in Romney. The family will receive friends at the Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, W.Va., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 1- to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
