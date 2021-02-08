Paula Miller, 69, of Hedgesville, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.
She was born Dec. 20, 1951, at Berkeley Springs, and was the daughter of the late Curtis F. Shambaugh and Joan Lorraine Albright Shambaugh.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Camp Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.