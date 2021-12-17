Gary Eugene Tutwiler, 53, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital, Cumberland, Md.
Born on Dec. 2, 1968, in Romney, he was the son of the late James H. Tutwiler and Gayle R. (Veach) Tutwiler.
He was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting and tinkering with vehicles.
He is survived by a brother, James D. Tutwiler of Romney and a sister, Pamela R. Moreland of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Powers officiating. Interment will be in Malick Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.