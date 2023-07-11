Richard “Dick” T. Shanholtzer, 84, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was born on April 2, 1939, in Kirby, to the late Chester and Savilla Shanholtz. Richard was a resident of Romney and a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1959. He had a career in banking beginning in Romney at First National Bank and retiring from, then, BB&T in Cumberland, Md., as a branch manager. He was an active member in his community where he volunteered as a first responder on the rescue squad and served as Recorder for the Town of Romney. Richard was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church, where he was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Richard was the epitome of a family man. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Gloria (Stankwich), with whom he shared 45 years of marriage before her death. Together they had two daughters, Andrea (Kevin Kerns) and Stefanie (Ryan Postek). Dick was a grandfather to 4, Ryan and Mackenzie Kerns, and Jordan and Brady Postek. If you knew him, he likely beamed with pride talking about his family, especially his grandchildren. Richard also had a special relationship with his dog and companion, Greta.
Dick also had a special talent for never meeting a stranger and leaving a lasting impact on all he interacted with. His ability to connect with others means he is survived not only by family including his cousins, Judy Forbeck and Drudy Jarrell, whom he considered sisters, and special sister-in-law, Cleta Smith and family, but also special friends, Mia Leone, Lynn Adams, and countless others.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Our Lady of Grace. Internment will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney. A rosary will be recited at the funeral home beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 N. High Street, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
