Donald E. Parker, 86, of Baker, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born on May 16, 1934 in Needmore, W.Va., he was the son of the late Harvey R. Parker and Ada Ellen Hammon.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating. Interment will be in Rock Oak Cemetery, Rock Oak.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
