Pastor J. Lloyd Black, Jr.

Pastor John Lloyd Black, Jr., 98, of Winchester, Va., died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Commonwealth Senior Living at Front Royal.
Lloyd was born on April 21, 1924, in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late John Lloyd Black, Sr. and Rena M. Caugan Black. He was in the United States Navy and was a former pastor for 40 years in Connecticut, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Florida. He worked for 20 years at the Mayo Clinic in New Haven, Conn., and a member of the First Christian Church in Winchester.
Lloyd married Merline I. Lanagan Black on Dec. 23, 1949, in Washington, D.C.
Surviving is a daughter, Jamie Lee Swisher (Perry) of High View; a brother, Merl R. Lanagan of Orange City, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by 2 daughters, Gwyneth A. Chestnut and Abbie J. Rosenberger.
A funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Winchester, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Officiating was Pastor Michael Moulden. Interment followed in the Mount Olive Cemetery, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
