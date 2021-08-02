Carol Mathias Shilling of Romney WV, has joined her beloved husband Bob in the afterlife. She is undoubtedly entertaining him with her irreverent humor. She was 86; born on a farm in Mathias, WV, in 1935. She left her children with a great love of cooking, reading, and music, especially blasting musicals and classical music over her favorite stereo. Her love of talking, joking, and sewing was cut short by a stroke and the onslaught of Alzheimer’s, but her humor remained. She is survived by her daughter Cheri Beverage of Romney, WV, her son Russell Shilling of Centreville, VA, her sister Jeanette Mathias of Tucson, AZ, three grandchildren Bryan Beverage, Stuart Shilling and Eli Shilling and also two great-grandchildren. Like her mother before her, she also leaves behind the numerous children she helped raise during her 37-year career as a house parent at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. She was known for her affection and sense of humor. She often awoke the kids at home and at work by roaming the halls crowing like a rooster. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Shilling, her daughter Denise Shilling who died in infancy, and her sister Evelyn Leatherman.
She will return home to be buried next to her parents and her husband at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, WV. McKee Funeral Home in Romney is handling funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.