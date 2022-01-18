Robert Edward “Junior” Cox, Jr., 63, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born March 24, 1958, in Cumberland, he is the son of Mary Ellen (O’Brien) Cox and the late Robert Edward Cox, Sr.
Besides his mother, Junior is survived by his daughter, Christy D. Pownall and husband Jim of Augusta; his son, Travis Ray Cox of Romney; his grandchildren, Tyler W. Pownall and wife Taylor of Charleston, SC, Levi T. Pownall of Augusta, Marty Z. Pownall of Augusta, and Weston A.R. Cox of Romney; his brothers, Larry L. Cox of Romney and Dennis J. Cox of Romney; and his sisters, Rose M. Slonaker and husband Lee of Romney and Brenda K. Lucci and husband John of Winchester.
Junior wasn’t complicated. He loved to hunt, fish and he re-defined “easy going.” Then there was the topic of cars. If you traveled Rt. 28 between Springfield and Romney (and you’re a car person) you couldn’t help but notice and be curious about what Junior had in the yard that day. It changed frequently. There may be a vintage Camaro, or a 50s Nash Metropolitan, or a “you never know what.” Those moments are gone and that says “he made a difference.” Cars are just cars, still, many of us treasure them. The big “however” with Junior was his family. He loved his family and nothing was more important.
A private graveside service was held at the Cox Family Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to help with funeral expenses to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.