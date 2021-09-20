Gary Jerome Gresham, 56, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Born on July 21, 1965, in Atlanta, Ga., he was the son of the late Franklin Gresham and Shirley Jackson Gresham.
He was the elder and founder of “The Father’s House” Church. He was a Staff Sargent in the Marine Corp. for 10 years and a helicopter mechanic, a Gulf War Veteran, and had won many medals for his heroics. He loved fishing with his family, telling others about Jesus Christ and studying his Bible. He had a car shop in Georgia and West Virginia and enjoyed working on cars.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving father-in-law, James Ward and sister-in-law, Dawn Ward.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharon Gresham; beautiful daughter, Lauren and husband Levi Severance of Winchester, Va.; intelligent son, Gary Gresham (G) of Pittsburg, Pa.; his loving mother-in-law, Elsie Ward of Romney; daughter of the heart, Miranda Keplinger and husband Benjamin of Augusta and selected son, Zachary Thorne of Slanesville. He was also a loving Pops to 2 grandsons, Landon and Isaac Keplinger of Slanesville; siblings, Richard Gresham (Ebeonee), Carla Williams, Teresa Gresham, Honorary brother, Edward McClindon (Chevelle), and many special nieces and nephews of Georgia.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.