Shirley Mae (Cox) Link, 68, of Gore, Va. passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from serious medical issues which she fought hard to overcome.
A funeral service will be at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Officiating will be Tim May. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
