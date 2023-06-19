Susan ‘Susie’ K. Payne-Clower

Susan “Susie” Kaye Payne-Clower, 71, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home.
Susie was born on Jan. 23, 1952, to Oren Glen Payne and Elizabeth “Sis” Davis in Romney. She attended Hampshire High School where she received her GED. She waitressed for many years at Mountain Top Truck Stop and was office manager for Dr. Stewart, DDS. She also managed the family business RCT, was an assistant at Progressive Physical Therapy, and a bookkeeper for Justin Time Excavating, as well as many other local businesses. She was without a doubt a hard-working woman.
Susie and former husband, Roy Clower, raised a loving family. She was devoted to her three children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with her bonus granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren. Anyone that knew her, knew she adored her family and loved spending time with her children more than anything.
Susie was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Jerry R. Davis, and nephew, Carl L. Conrad, III. Surviving are two sisters, Jeanie Conrad and Nancy Patteson. She has three children, Robie Clower and wife Angie, Christie Clower, and Chad Clower. She has 3 grandchildren, Kasey Mowery and husband Randy, Joseph “Joe” Clower, and Travis Clower and wife Allyson. Her great-grandchildren, Asher Mowery, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Mowery, Jakson Clower, Andersyn and Aysa Clower, along with her bonus granddaughter, Tori Adams and children Greyson and Meila. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney. Services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
