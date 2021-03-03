Shirley Frances (Cosner) Whetzel, 85, of Green Spring, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the home of her daughter while surrounded by family.
Born Dec. 23, 1935, in Green Spring, she was the daughter of the late Emwood Leo Cosner and Mary Virginia Haines. Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, C. Gene Whetzel (d. Feb. 13, 2012); a son, Wm. Ray Whetzel (d. Feb. 13, 2012); a sister, Mary Ann Cosner Chaney; and a niece, Melissa Whetzel Wratchford.
Shirley is survived by her children, G. Scott Whetzel (wife Melanie) of Morgantown, Mark Whetzel (wife Becky) of Romney, Rita Close of Augusta and Donald Whetzel of Romney; a daughter-in-law, Lyla Whetzel Hersh (husband Rick) of Keyser; a special niece, Sheri Whetzel Leatherman (husband Bryan) of Moorefield; 11 grandchildren, Nathan Whetzel (Hailey), Lyndsay T. Whetzel Flanagan (Travis), Amy Hunter, Courtney Close, Elva Whetzel Wood (Jim), Heather Whetzel (Justin), Angela Whetzel Baker, Lisa Whetzel Clayton (Chris), Joel Whetzel, Cody Whetzel and Sarah Kuykendall; 8 great-grandchildren, Anaya, Archer, Ava, Edrick, Lorelai, Jerrett, Mitch and Rachel. Shirley is also survived by 3 sisters, Maxine Cosner Sirk (the late Bill Sirk), Betty Cosner Anderson (Kenny) and Kathy Cosner Hearding (David); and a brother-in-law, Bob Whetzel (Tonda).
Shirley graduated from Romney High School with the Class of 1953 and was a long-time member of the Romney Church of Christ. After high school she went to nursing school, which back then, was located in Cumberland at Memorial Hospital. It was a 3-year program and upon graduation in 1956, she started her career as a nurse at Memorial Hospital where she stayed until 1968. After leaving Memorial, she became the director at Nellie Kidwell’s Nursing Home in Romney until it closed and eventually retired from Dawn View Nursing Center in Fort Ashby. Another major event that occurred in 1956 was Shirley meeting Gene on a blind date, getting married and starting their family.
Shirley was a sports fanatic. She loved all sports from hockey to golf, but her passion was football. She held season tickets at Mountaineer Field and she and her best friend, Shirley Lee, never missed a game. They affectionately became known as the “Two Shirley’s.” Shirley and Gene enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, the beach and being a family. She loved to do word searches and enjoyed many other activities and hobbies; Springfield Center for dinner, quilting with the ladies from Springfield and Green Spring, and supporting her children (then grandchildren) in all their sports activities.
Where sports were concerned, Shirley never had an unexpressed thought and anyone close by knew it. She was strong willed and would do anything for anyone. She will be remembered as a most caring and loving person, a faithful friend and a devoted mother.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Shirley’s memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
