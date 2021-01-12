Betty Ann Thompson, 74, of Beaver Run Road, Burlington, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on January 12, 1946, in Purgitsville, she was a daughter of the late David W. and Ava S. (Kuykendall) Eichelberger. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ocie Thompson on March 12, 1990; a son, Robert "Hank" Thompson; and 2 infant brothers, Raymond and David Eichelberger, Jr.
Mrs. Thompson was employed as a clerk at the former Honeymooner's Gift Shop in New Creek, for 30 years.
Surviving is her daughter-in-law, Amanda Thompson of Romney; her granddaughter, Lucrisha Thompson; her great-grandson, Greyson Lucas; 1 brother, Larry "Buck" Eichelberger and wife Sandy of New Creek; and 5 sisters, Mary Parrish and husband Joe of New Creek, Ellen Aronhalt and husband Terry of Elk Garden, W.Va., Karen Haggerty and husband David of Burlington, Brenda Hodge of Cedar Hill, Texas and Patti VanMeter and husband Ray of McCoole, Md. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be streamed live on the Smith Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and the observance of all social distancing guidelines are required.
Interment will be in the Bethel Cemetery, Old Fields.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
