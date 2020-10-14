Arlene Hope Smith, 82, of Baker, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Mathias.
A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Baker, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Sherwin Tharp. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.