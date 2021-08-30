Michael Duane Doman, 68, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at The Willows in Winchester, Va.
Born Aug. 13, 1953, in Winchester, he was the son of the late James Edward Doman and Christina Riley Doman. Besides his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Ron Doman.
Mike is survived by his son, Shannon M. Doman and wife Allison of Romney; his grandchildren, Brayden, Tyson and Peyton Doman; his nephew, Adam Doman and wife Kimberly of North Carolina; and his niece, Kristi Harp of North Carolina. He is also survived by numerous cousins and a special friend, Lisa Cunningham.
Mike graduated from Hampshire High School with the Class of 1971. He retired from Valley Protein in Winchester after 28 years of employment. He loved old cars, car shows, Elvis and the Beach Boys. He was an avid Redskins and Nascar fan. Mike was dedicated to his family and never missed any of Shannon’s games or Brayden’s. He liked to joke and kid around and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
