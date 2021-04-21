Seymour Dwayne “Butch” Swisher, 59, of Baker, passed away on Fri., April 16, 2021, as a result of a vehicle accident.
Born on July 10, 1961, in Pennsylvania, he was the son of Mildred Miller Swisher of Baker and the late Arlyn W. “Bub” Swisher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home Baker.
