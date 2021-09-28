Kerry Joy Bean, 45, of Kirby, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Oct. 10, 1975, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of Eddie and Melinda (Timbrook) Racey of Kirby.
She was a graduate of Hampshire High, Class of 1993. Family was everything to Kerry and her greatest joy was being a mother and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip L. Bean, whom she married on July 12, 1997, and her daughter, Daphyne Lyn Bean; 3 sisters, Julie Fitzwater (Ralphie) of Rio, Rachel Wilson (Randy) of Rio and Tara Riggleman (Steven) of Augusta; nephews, Braxton Billmeyer, Blane Billmeyer, Bentley Riggleman; and in-laws, Steven Bean, Eddy Bean, Alice Varicek and Carolyn Bean.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Kirby Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jed Metzler officiating. Interment will be in Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kerry Bean Memorial Fund at The Bank of Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
