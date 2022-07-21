Carol Ruth (Swisher) Tierney, 73, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Carol was born on Dec. 18, 1948, in Springfield to the late Eskon and Ruth (Foley) Swisher. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Savannah L. Tierney and the father of her children, Oren N. Tierney.
Carol is survived by 3 sons, Gary L. Belt and wife Debra of Springfield, Neal B. Tierney and wife Dawn of Jacksonville, NC, and Bruce A. Tierney and wife Tiffany of Springfield. She is also survived by a daughter, Carla R. Lambert and husband Merle (III) of Springfield. Carol is survived by 10 grandchildren, the blessing of her life, Heather and Dylan Belt, Michael, Shawn, Ethin, and Shianne Tierney, and Cynthia, Bruce, Jr., Laney, and Jameson Tierney. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nyliah, and Oaklynn.
Carol, affectionately known by most as “Maw,” spent her life in Springfield serving the community and raising her children, as well as multiple others. She cared for and treated any child she came across as her own. She was a lifetime member of the Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company and a lifetime member of the Springfield Area Rescue Squad, where she dedicated innumerable hours to the service of others.
Carol was a life-long lover of crafting, whether it be sewing, embroidery, painting, or diamond art (among many other things). She collected cardinals and snowmen and loved Western movies (really anything John Wayne). Carol was a woman that was not afraid to tell it like was and was happy to share, so long as you weren’t taking the last slice of tomato…just ask Bruce.
Carol loved blue crab and Coke, but more than anything, she loved her family. Her memory will forever be in the hearts of those that knew her.
Friends will be received on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney and on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. Services will immediately follow Saturday’s visitation with Pastor Debbie Shreve officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Carol’s name be mailed to Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 99, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
