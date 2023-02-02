Irvin “Duffy” Kidwell, 77, of Paw Paw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his home.
Born on Aug. 21, 1945, in Paw Paw, he was the son of the late Herbert and Ruth (Sisler) Kidwell.
Irvin married Charlene Duncan of Levels, on Feb. 11, 1965, in Oldtown, Md. Throughout his life, he was employed as an orchard worker, maintenance worker, mechanic, millwright and welder. He also volunteered at Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Dept. during his younger years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, talking to his friends and helping others.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Kidwell, on Feb. 1, 2021.
Irvin is survived by 2 daughters, Rebecca Pracht (Kenneth) of Paw Paw, their children, Timothy Pracht of Winchester, Va., Michael Pracht, Daniel Pracht, both of Paw Paw and Elizabeth Kidwell (Scott) of Ravenswood, W.Va., and her son, Allen Kidwell of Baker; one great-granddaughter, Aurora Dudash of Baker; 2 sisters, Nettie Grace of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Lillian Brock of Martinsburg; and several nieces and nephews. Irvin is also survived by his two cats, Tater and Dennis.
In accordance to his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral services. However, the family will have a visitation and receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
