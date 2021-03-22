On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, God called upon James “Jim” Dorsey Moreland, Sr., 80, of Capon Bridge, to come home with him.
At the gate, he was welcomed by his parents, Wynford and Margaret Moreland. Jim was born on Sept. 11, 1940, at home on Dillons Run Road. He has always been a truck driver, driving for various trucking companies and owner/operator of his own truck. He retired on March 30, 2018, but decided he couldn’t stay out of the truck. So, he went back to driving for JJP (Jerry Bean). After a few trips and mishaps, he finally decided he had enough. So, he stuck to his farming work. He may not have gotten back in a truck, but Jerry brought his truck to daddy’s garage to work on them and of course, everybody needs a boss around every now and then, so he still heard the trucking stories. He with his wife, Carol Murphy Moreland owned Pine Crest Farm in Capon Bridge.
Jim is survived by James D. “JD” Moreland, Jr. (Penny) of Capon Bridge; Carol A. Davis (Larry) of Augusta; Wayne A. Moreland, Sr. (April); Steve L. Moreland (Lori); Tammy Michael (Ray) and Donna Wolfe all of Capon Bridge; 29 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marilyn Conneway and Naomi Strother (Ronnie) of Capon Bridge. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Strosnider; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Conneway and his grandparents, William “Bill” and Hattie Moreland.
Funeral services were held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Tom Rowan. Interment followed in the Tearcoat Cemetery in Augusta.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church, 48 Dunkard Church Road, Augusta, WV 26704 or Tearcoat Cemetery (same address).
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
