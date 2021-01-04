Edward Franklin Oates, 80, of New Creek, passed away on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Hampshire Health Care Center in Romney.
Born on November 13, 1940, he was a son of the late William L. and Nina (Bobo) Oates. He also was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Harry E. Oates of Romney, John M.D. Oates of Pennsylvania and Norman L. Oates of South Carolina and a sister, Hazel (Oates) Westfall Miller of New Creek.
Mr. Oates was a 1959 graduate of Keyser High School and was retired from PPG Industries. He was a long time member of Mt. Zion Church on Knobley Road, Keyser, where he helped with bible school every year by cutting out little wooden crosses and other items for the kids to make crafts. He was a very giving man, willing to help out anyone. He kept several large bags of Jolly Ranchers on hand to give out to employees of the bank, insurance office, doctor's office and others every time he went to town.
Surviving are his brother, Wayne M. Oates and wife Linda of Fountain, W.Va.; his children, Debby (Oates) Pezzanite and husband Mike of Slanesville, Bill Oates and wife Missy of Stephenson, Va. and Teresa (Oates) Moffatt of Inwood, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be private for the family. A private celebration of life will be held by the family at his daughter's home.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.