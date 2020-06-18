James “Craig” Likens, 50, of Winchester, Va. passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.
Born on May 7, 1970 in Winchester, he was the son of Janie Lupton Ward of Winchester and the late Charles Likens.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Dave Atzenweiler officiating. Interment will follow in Green Lane Cemetery, Delray.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To follow government regulations surrounding COVID 19, we request all attending to maintain social distancing of six feet.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
