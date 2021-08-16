Donna Lee Chule Lipscomb, 69, a resident of Chappells, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood, South Carolina. She lost her battle with cancer after a long and courageous fight. She passed peacefully and crossed over the Rainbow Bridge with our Heavenly Father leading the way.
Donna was born in Gooding, Idaho, Aug. 16, 1951. She was the daughter of Doris Klingensmith Chule Young and the late Joseph Chule.
In addition to her husband Dennis, she is survived by her daughter, Darcy Lee Lipscomb O’Daniel and son-in-law Christopher. Donna was a resident of Capon Bridge, prior to moving to South Carolina. She was a dedicated bus driver for Hampshire County Schools where she impacted hundreds of kids throughout her 17 years. She loved her bus kids and tried to instill in them kindness and politeness to others. She was known throughout the county for her meticulously clean bus so much so that she was often accused of flossing her lug nuts. Her world famous toffee was always a big hit around Christmas when she would spend days making it and then enjoy the smiles of the recipients.
Donna and Dennis retired and moved to Lake Greenwood to fulfill their dream of living on a lake. Donna wanted to be “far enough south to avoid much snow and ice; far enough west to stay away from hurricanes; far enough east to avoid tornadoes; and definitely far enough north to not share my favorite swimming hole with any alligators.” Donna’s wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes scattered in many places that were special to her and Dennis with her final resting place at Fairview Lutheran Church in Capon Bridge/Gore, Va.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Gore VFD. Bring your favorite Donna story and please wear bright colorful casual attire. Tie-die tees or Hawaiian shirts are strongly recommended. A light lunch will be provided.
Special thanks to Self Regional Hospital Cancer Center, The Bayberry Retirement Inn, Hospice of the Piedmont and many special friends and neighbors for all the love and care they gave Donna.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter, as Donna was a lifelong dog lover, or Fairview Lutheran Church.
