Emily Bell Anderson Bentley, 93, of Augusta, died on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn and Jan Eckert. Interment will be private in the Union Cemetery in Leesburg, Va.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.