Ernest “Iver” Leivestad, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He died at home while under the care of Hospice, after a brief battle with cancer.
Iver was born into a Norwegian family on Nov. 6, 1953, in Culbertson, Montana. He was the youngest of 3 children and his father was a Lutheran pastor who served in different parishes in Norwegian communities in Montana and North Dakota. Iver followed in his father's footsteps and became a pastor of his own Lutheran church at age 19. Music was always a very important part of his life. He sang his first solo at age 4. Iver worked as a ranch cook as a young adult. He continued to share his love for cooking and his Norwegian heritage with his family and friends. Working and growing up in the west gave him a life-long love of cowboy life and all things western.
Iver was a Gospel Recording Artist. He won many awards from the Country Gospel Music Association, including Yodeler of the Decade. Iver has recorded 2 albums. He enjoyed doing volunteer programs at local nursing homes, and did so for more than 20 years. He attended the Romney Church of God and frequently filled the pulpit when the pastor needed him to. He worked a variety of jobs throughout his lifetime including bank teller at FNB Bank.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Randolph Leivestad and Merlene Anneta Moe; and a sister, Mae Benting.
He is survived by one sister, Marlys (Gene) Ohnstad; wife of 40 years Sharon Lynn (Gorham) Leivestad; 5 sons, Edward R. II (Jeanette) Leivestad, Elvin (Leah) Leivestad, Bryson age 8, Bentley age 5, and Lucas age 2; and 9 grandchildren, Madeline, Micael, Rosehanna, June, Ernest, Julia, Eugene, Xander and Harrison Leivestad; as well as many loved ones and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to allow the family to gather.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
