Joyce E. Ginevan

Joyce Elizabeth Ginevan, 88, of Bloomery, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the home of her daughter under the care of Hospice.
Born on Dec. 1, 1934, in Paw Paw, she was the daughter of the late Reginald Shrout and Anna (Boyce) Shrout.
She was a member of the Bloomery Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the river with her grandson and reading the Bible.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Ginevan in 2012. They were married on Feb. 13, 1952, in Hagerstown, Md. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roger Ginevan; and her siblings, Ronnie Shrout, Bill Shrout, June Snyder and Dorothy Kerns.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Baker (Glen) of Bloomery; a grandson, Christopher Baker (Dahlia) of Durham, NC; adopted daughter, Pam Miller of Winchester, Va.; and sisters, Alice Schaefer of Glen Bernie, Md. and Gloria Hayden of Paw Paw.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor David Omps officiating. Interment will be in the Ginevan family cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Bloomery Presbyterian Church, PO Box 27, Boomery, WV 26817.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
