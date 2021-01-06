Lawrence Curtis Luzadder, 77, passed away at his home in Winchester, Va., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Born on January 10, 1943, in Marion, Indiana, he was the son of the late Mildred and Valley Luzadder.
He had a brief stint in the Navy before joining the Army. He served in the Air Defense Artillery in numerous positions from private to Sergeant Major E9. He served in many leadership assignments as First Sergeant with as many as 200 soldiers and finished his career off working side-by-side as Senior Advisor at the General Officer Level. He also served in the capacity of Drill Sergeant while at Ft. Bliss. During his military career he had numerous awards and declarations to include the prestigious Omar Bradley Award and inducted into the Ancient order of Saint Barbara. He pursued his civilian career earning his Associates, Bachelors and Masters in Social Psychology while still serving in the Army. After retiring from the military he worked as a contractor for the U.S. Government contractors in assisting our country in helping our allies in Bosnia, Kosovo and Hungary.
He always had an interest in sports to include racquetball, pickleball, basketball, which he enjoyed playing with friends and his 2 sons. He recently took up his long-ago hobby of golf and worked very hard in a short amount of time and became an avid golfer. He always took interest in his 2 son’s sports. Although he was reluctant to watch his eldest son Todd ride bulls as such a dangerous sport, he none the less attended rodeos but closed his eyes till the ride was over and his son was safe – but yes there were a couple accidents. His youngest son Shane was a star football player at Cathedral High School in El Paso, Texas, and he and his wife both attended games, forming good relationships with other parents. After moving to Winchester he attended a number of Millbrook football games after getting to know a lot of neighbors to support the community and friends. As he and his wife grew older, they enjoyed watching Saturday college football games, never missing West Virginia and Notre Dame and their pizza night.
He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Sharon Staub, formerly of Romney; son Todd (wife Jessica) and granddaughters, Cody and Adrienne Vliem (husband Drake) of Midland, Texas; son, Shane Luzadder (wife Erin) and granddaughters, Norah and Riley of Winnetka, Ill., a great-grandson, Axle and great-granddaughter, Adelynn Louise Vliem of Midland, Texas.
He worked hard both in his military and civilian career to provide the best for his family.
A memorial service will be planned later in the spring.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
