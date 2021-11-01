Rosa Lea Shaffer, 97, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Oct. 22, 1924, in Preston Co., W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Dallas Blaney and Bertha Blaney White.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church, Romney.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Shaffer in 2008; a daughter, Dixie Atkins; a son, Gary A. Shaffer; and a brother, Dallas Blaney, Jr.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Ruth Taketa (Denny) of Burlington and Brenda Everett (Greg) of Romney; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church, Romney, with Pastor Quentin Simpson and Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.