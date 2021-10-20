Robert “Bobby” Allen Wise, 73, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Born on Jan. 9, 1948, in Romney, he was the son of the late Herman and Betty (Whiteman) Wise.
Bobby worked as a machine operator for Kraft Food until retirement. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1965, a Vietnam War veteran, life member of the American Legion Post 91, VFW Post 1101 and Loyal Order of Moose, all in Romney. He loved to go fishing in Franklin with his buddies and watch sports on TV. He was an amazing friend, never saying no to anyone who needed help.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Smith Wise in 2018; 3 sisters, Judy Hott, Sue Kay Bridges and Margie Wise; and a brother, Herman Wise, Jr.
Surviving is a sister, Frances Sowers of Lothian, Md., and several nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.