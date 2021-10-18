Tivis Cairl Viers, 85, Venice, Fla., passed peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 18, 2021, following a long illness.
Tivis was born May 1, 1936, in Buchannan County, Virginia to David McHenry Viers and Etta Maxie Owens.
He was married to Agnes Florence Rasnick on Feb. 26, 1954, in Prater, Va.
He loved Bluegrass and gospel music, and was a friend of Bill, had a passion for mechanics and tinkering with just about anything. He loved to fix old things and make them work again. He was retired from Montgomery County Schools in Maryland in the Asset Retention Division. After retirement he drove an 18 wheeler for Simbeck, Inc. in Winchester, Va., for many years. Interesting fact, Tivis was born one day after Agnes and both were delivered by the same doctor, Tivis Sutherland, who also was his namesake.
He is survived by Stanton Viers (Tammy), Brenda Seal (Terry), Pamela Fitzgerald (James), David Viers (Tara), Kirk Viers and Rebecca Viers. Grandchildren, Stanton Viers, Jr., Aaron May, Brian May, Thomas Robertshaw, Eric Viers, Russell Viers, Madalyn Viers, Christopher Viers, Willam Phebus and Rachael Kimmett; and great grandchildren, Lauren Viers, Sarah Viers, Patty Viers, Bennie Viers, Mikayla May, A.J. May, J.R.May, Kolby Kimmett and Mira Kimmett
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Agnes Viers; granddaughter Chelsea Marie Phebus; brother Homer Viers; sisters Bertie Childress and Etta Delcie Altizer.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Giffin Funeral Home (2807 Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) Capon Bridge, WV 26711. Reverend William Cairl Phebus will lead the service. Internment will be private.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
