Darlene K. (Ketterman) Michael

Darlene Kay (Ketterman) Michael, 77, of Deep Springs, Petersburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday surrounded by her family while under the care of hospice
Darlene was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Durgon, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late David Lewis Ketterman and Goldie Catherine (Simmons) Ketterman. In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her stepfather and stepmother, Gary Lawrence and Kathleen (McDonald) Ketterman; a half-brother, Jimmy Ketterman and a special aunt, Ola Simmons.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 56 years, Arlie W. Michael; one sister Amanda Arnold (Buck) of Three Churches; 2 half-sisters, Sandra Jones and Kathy Ketterman; 3 half-brothers, Larry Ketterman, John Ketterman and Donald Ketterman; stepbrother Gary Lawrence of Augusta; and stepsister, Mary Sue Gross of Petersburg; and several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Darlene was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, and a friend to many. She attended Grace Lutheran Church in Petersburg. She was a volunteer at Grant County Hospice.
Darlene was a caregiver. She was a Grant County Belle in 2017. She was a member of the Homemakers Club in Dorcas and Springfield.
A special thank you to her cousin Don Neeley for all that he has done for Arlie and Darlene. Also a special thank you to Sharon Milleson Ritz and Roy Milleson for their help and generosity for caring for Darlene in her last days.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Petersburg with Pastor Patricia Pittsnogle officiating. Burial followed in the Simmons Family Cemetery, Deep Springs, Petersburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Michael family, c/o Arlie W. Michael, P.O. Box 483, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.