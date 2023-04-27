Joyce Eva Hill, 95, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Complete Care at Dawn View, Fort Ashby.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1927, in Washington, D.C.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suiteland, Md., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10 a.m.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
