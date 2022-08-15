Lawrence Eugene “Gene” Thompson, 84, of Romney, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Born July 29, 1938, in Dentsville, Md., Gene was the son of the late William E. Webb and Mildred E. Penn. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Thompson; and his sister, Mary Faulk.
Gene is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon Virginia (Lee) Thompson of Romney; his son, Kenneth E. Thompson and wife Becky of Ohio; his daughters, Melissa E. Pritts and husband Robert of Romney, Eugenie M. Ravenscroft and husband Stephen of Romney, and Laura E. Soule of Broadway, Va.; his grandchildren, Crystal Thompson, Kenneth Thompson, Jr., Zachary Thompson, Shayne Rayner, Robert Pritts II, Nevaeh Pritts, Alexis Ravenscroft, Mercedes Tuccitto, Caiden Ravenscroft, Paisley Ravenscroft, Maddix Ravenscroft, Brenna Thompson and Chance Soule. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Slader and Sagan Thompson.
Gene spent most of his life growing up in Washington, D.C. He was raised in the church and graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in Washington. He enlisted in the Coast Guard shortly after. Upon an honorable discharge from the Guard, Gene worked with Acacia Ameritas for 42 years before retiring. He retired in Romney with his wife, Sharon, until he was called home to be with the Lord.
Gene loved music and enjoyed the piano, guitar and harmonica. He was a quiet man and often kept to himself, but would never pass up a moment to “shake a leg” and dance and sing to Elvis Presley. He loved walking everywhere he went and enjoyed being in the outdoors. He loved the Lord, loved his family, and adored all his grandchildren. He will be missed deeply, but his family celebrates his homecoming with the Lord.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, from noon till 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Fr. Thomas A. Sebastian officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery with military honors accorded by the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Gene’s memory to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
