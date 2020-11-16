Norma Haines

Norma Lee Haines, 78, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home in Berlin, Md.
Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Harris C. Powell and Alpha Parsons Powell.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lynn E. Haines; a son, David Lynn Haines and his wife, Deborah, of Berlin; a daughter, Sheri Haines Wismer and her husband, Ron Wismer, of Newark, Del.; grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Womer, Brandon Womer and Jessica Womer; and great-grandchildren Claire, Aubrey, Jade and Tucker.
Mrs. Haines had been an administrative assistant at Ocean Downs for 33 years. She was in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and had served military support for the Red Cross. She was an active member of the Taylorville United Methodist Church and had served as treasurer, in the women’s circle and on the church cemetery board.
She had co-owned with her husband Haines Market in Taylorville for 18 years; she also opened Mrs. Norma's daycare for many years.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, The Rev. Walter Crocket will be officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2, interment will be in Taylorville Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Taylorville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund 11252 Adkins Road, Berlin, MD 21811, or to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
