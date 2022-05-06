Daniel Glise Largent, 62, formerly of Muirwood Greene, Romney, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Moran Manor Nursing Home, Westernport, Md.
Born on May 24, 1959, in Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Wayne Blake and Shirley Carol (McBride) Largent. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Reatha Hawk and a brother, Wayne L. Largent.
Surviving is his daughter, Samantha Wolfe of Moorefield; 5 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard Dale Largent of Burlington and Douglas Steven Largent of Romney; 2 sisters, Melissa Bowman of Romney and Bonnie Sharpless of New Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation, however a memorial service by the family will be held at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
