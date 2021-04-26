Thomas A. Grieger, M.D., DFAPA, Captain (retired), Medical Corps, United States Navy, 65, of Slanesville, formerly of Falls Church, Va. and St. Joseph, Mich., passed away quickly and unexpectedly from natural causes on Mon., April 19, 2021, in Cumberland, Md.
Survived by his adoring wife Deborah of 37 years; their loving son Jake; brother Rick (Talia) Grieger of Baroda Township, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, great aunts, and his 2 dogs – Donner and Blitzen.
He was preceded in death by his mother Laura Grieger, father Edwin Grieger, his brother Edwin Grieger, Jr. and several dogs.
Tom was known for his quick wit and encyclopedic knowledge, had a love of the great outdoors as well as a newfound joy for ham radio. He will be greatly missed by a large community of physicians, caregivers, and others with whom he shared his vast knowledge.
He received his B.S. in Zoology with Distinction Honors on a ROTC scholarship from the University of Michigan, and his M.D. from F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md. He also completed the Command and Staff Course (correspondence) Naval War College, Newport, RI.
His distinguished Naval career began at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA 08) / Naval Nuclear Power Propulsion Program. After medical school he did his residency in psychiatry. Some of the many positions he held in the course of his 30 years in the Navy include Chief of Mental Health Services, Naval Hospital, Orlando, Fla.; Psychiatrist, National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center; Director, National Capital Military Psychiatry Residency Program; Assistant Chairman (Graduate Medical Education), Department of Psychiatry, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences; Senior Scientific Advisor, and Management Consultant to the Defense Center of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury. His efforts led to the establishment of the Society of Uniformed Services Psychiatrists — the military district branch of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and he served for many years as the Society's Representative to the APA Assembly. He was a prolific writer and contributor to many medical, psychiatry, and military journals, publications, and books. He was widely regarded for his influential research on PTSD and the traumatic stress response, particularly in relation to disasters and military operations.
Most recently he was a Staff Psychiatrist for the Maryland Department of Health, Thomas B. Finan Center, Cumberland, Md. as well as a Forensic Psychiatrist and Independent Consultant to the Department of Defense, Law Firms, and the Pharmaceutical Industry.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Due to his lifetime love of dogs please make donations to the Hampshire County Animal Shelter.
