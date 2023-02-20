Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Bohrer

Ronald Lewis “Ron” Bohrer, 81, of Paw Paw, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ron was born on June 21, 1941, in Cumberland, Md., the son of the late Curtis and Margaret Crouse Bohrer. Ron was member of the Woodrow Union Church, and the American Legion #128, both in Paw Paw. He was a former Paw Paw Middle School basketball coach, a welding supervisor for Chemtron in Green Spring, a truck driver for multiple trucking companies, and worked at Wesminster-Canterbury where he would help people with appointments and activities. Ron loved NASCAR, football, gardening, outdoors, and being with his family and friends.
Ron married Dottie L. Kidwell on Nov. 11, 1963, in Cumberland, Md. Dottie died Oct. 23, 2015.
Surviving is a daughter, Ronette L. “Ronee” Fertig and her husband Michael of Myrtle Beach, SC; a brother, Leon Bohrer (Mary) of Paw Paw; a sister, Joyce Kaylor of Paw Paw; a granddaughter, Alexandrea Jade Kerns of Winchester, Va.; and a special friend, Peggy Sharp.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Woodrow Union Church at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Burkhart.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ron to the Woodrow Union Church, 336 Paw Paw Rd., Paw Paw, WV 25434.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.