Emory Elton Bergdoll, 73 of Augusta, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on Aug. 18, 1947, in Petersburg, he was the son of Carrie K. (Mauzy) Bergdoll of Augusta and the late Emory E. Bergdoll Sr.
Emory worked at the Special Services Workshop, he was a member of Hope Christian Church, where he once did mowing. He loved being around people especially when there was singing.
Surviving along with his mother, is 2 brothers, Donnie Bergdoll (Beverly), Robert Bergdoll (Barbara) all of Augusta and nieces and nephews, Amanda Dicks, Keith Bergdoll, Reagan Dicks, and Raylynn Bergdoll.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Minister David Bradfield and Pastor Gary Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
