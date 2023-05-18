Heaven gained a loving and spunky soul in JoAnn Hines Sirbaugh, 61, of Capon Bridge, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her residence.
JoAnn was born on June 3, 1961, to Helen Burkett Hines of Romney and the late Wayne R. Hines. She was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1979. She worked at Kinney Shoe Corp., currently was a long-time employee of Romney Sports Connection and attended Capon Bridge Christian Church in Capon Bridge. JoAnn loved the outdoors, gardening and God’s furry creatures.
Surviving with her mother is her husband, Gerry J. Sirbaugh; a son, Jason W. Hines of Romney; a daughter, Kayla J. Sirbaugh of Capon Bridge; her grandchildren, Caleb and Alayna Hines and Landon A. Chaney; a mother-in-law, Janis Sirbaugh; a brother, David W. Hines (Krista) of Kirby; a cousin, Steve Hines of Romney; several nephews and nieces and many friends who will miss her greatly.
Her wishes are to be cremated with no services.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.