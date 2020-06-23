Pamela Kasmier Shingleton, 53, of Augusta, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, with her loving husband by her side.
Born on March 31, 1967 in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of the late Eston and Ruby Lambert.
Along with her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Terry and Curtis Kasmier.
Pam is survived by her husband of 16 years, Mike Shingleton; her mother-in-law, Janet Shingleton; step-children, Dylan Shingleton (Renee Kline), Emily Hepfer (Justin); 3 grandchildren, Cayne Shingleton, Annabelle Kasmier and Hendrix Shingleton; brothers and sisters, Tim Lambert (Sonia), Tina Vasques (Claudio), Christina Boyer (Mike), Patricia Boyer (Richard), Cindy Buttrum (Timothy), Julie White (Manuel), John Lambert (Carrie), Elizabeth Lambert (Joey) and James Lambert. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Pam worked as a food service associate for Valley Health Systems and was a substitute rural letter carrier. She was a devoted mother to her sons and provided great care for them. She took great pride in being a wonderful grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed music, especially Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. A beloved family member expressed that she was a very loving, respectful person that was very outgoing. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Janet Shingleton, 1888 Ford Hill Rd, Augusta, WV (1.9 miles from Rt. 50) on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Elsie Ward officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
