After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Arley Ralph Oates, Jr., 52, of Augusta, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and mother.
Arley was born Feb. 22, 1969, in Front Royal, Va., the son of Arley Ralph Oates, Sr. and Jean M. Oates.
Arley married the love of this life, Tammy Sue, on April 29, 2010, at Historic Jordan Springs in Virginia.
Arley was a Predictive Maintenance Technician with Trex Company and had been employed there for 11 years.
Arley loved bass fishing and enjoyed his annual fishing trip to Erie, Pa., with his friends. He had also competed in fishing tournaments earlier in his life with various fishing leagues. When not fishing, his time was spent with his wife enjoying their home, barbecuing and visiting wineries. He also was an avid NASCAR fan and went to various NASCAR races with his wife and dear friends Mel and Sherry whom they also frequently traveled with.
Arley is predeceased by his father and sister, Tammy Arlette Oates.
Arley’s Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 11a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Presiding Elder Charles H. Bowles Jr. of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob will be officiating followed by the Interment at Shenandoah Memorial Cemetery in Winchester, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Arley’s name may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.