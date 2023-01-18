Danny L. Thompson

Danny Lee Thompson, 69, of Romney, passed away at Winchester Medical Center after a long hard battle with cancer on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Danny was born on April 2, 1953, in Barberton, Ohio, son of the late Ernest Thompson Jr. and Nina Bell Blake. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Thompson.
Danny is survived by his daughter Barbara Thompson Nealy, 44, of Stephens City, Va. (Antonie Nealy); his grandsons, Logan Pifer of Winchester, Va. and TJ Washington of Stephens City; and granddaughter, Lailah Nealy of Stephens City; and Danny’s beloved dog “Paco.” Sisters, Darlene Burns of Romney, Dee Miller of Augusta, Felecia Mason of Winchester and Connie Everhart of Augusta.
Danny leaves behind an abundance of nieces, nephews, loved ones and lifelong friends.
Danny loved his family and friends very deeply and never met a stranger, his laugh was infectious and would go out of his way for you to feel that love. His favorite thing to do was to hang with his furry best buddy “Paco.” He loved camping, fishing and having cookouts. He enjoyed attending car shows, races and mud bogs. He also enjoyed caring for his plants and had a green thumb, as some would say. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. He remains alive in all of our hearts.
A celebration of life will take place on his 70th birthday with the location to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.