Earl L. Mannas, 93, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his residence.
Born on March 24, 1929, in Butler, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Joseph Mannas and Linda (Olbert) Mannas.
Earl enlisted in the Korean War and was stationed stateside as an engineer. After the war, he started working for NSA as an Electronic Engineer. He formed a communications company, SOTAS, and held 4 patents for communications testing.
Earl’s first marriage to Florence E. Copenhaver in 1954 produced 5 children, Richard A., Carol A., Susan M., Thomas E. and Michael J. His second marriage to Sherry L. Palmer allowed him to raise his 2 stepdaughters, Victoria Ann Kesner, of Springfield and Jeanette Lynn Henkle of Slanesville; and his grandchildren, Colton Kesner, Branson Watts, Bradley Watts, Wyatt Kesner, Robert Bean, Jr., and Madilynn Bean.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Mannas; and 3 brothers, Robert, Donald and Leo, who died at the age of 2.
Earl remained young at heart until the end and loved camping and the outdoors. He was a true engineer, who could always be found tinkering with something in his shop. He was always willing to help those who needed help, especially the elderly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Camp Walker, Augusta, with Bob Mayhew officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
